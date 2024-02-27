It’s understandable if Buffalo Bills guard Dion Dawkins hates the New York Jets. After all, he competes against them at least twice a year because they are AFC East division rivals. The competition gets tougher on the football field because winning the division guarantees a playoff berth.

However, Dawkins’ hatred for the Jets spilled beyond the gridiron, as he shared during an exclusive interview with Vlad Lyubovny, popularly known as VladTV, which was uploaded on YouTube last February 18.

Aside from expressing his disgust for New York’s AFC squad, he specifically called out Jets defensive tackle Micheal Clemons. Dion Dawkins said:

“Weirdos being weird. But number 72, Micheal Clemons, b*tch boy.”

Clemons received special mention because of an in-game incident between them in Buffalo last season. As the Bills executed a run play, Dawkins blocked Clemons, forcing him to tumble on the ground. But the three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman followed by diving on top of Clemons.

As they got back on their feet, Clemons retaliated by pushing Dion Dawkins, causing the 2017 second-round pick to tumble down. He added some theatrics by flopping to the ground before getting pulled up by his teammates.

While Dawkins received an unnecessary roughness penalty for his actions, he had the last laugh by waving the Jets away to the delight of the Highmark Stadium crowd.

But the altercation wasn’t over as Clemons confronted Dawkins outside the Bills’ locker room after their 2023 Week 11 game, which the Bills won 32-6. Cooler heads prevailed as players and coaches distanced them.

As part of his four-year, $4.4 million rookie-scale contract, Micheal Clemons will still be with the Jets for the 2024 NFL season. Meanwhile, Dion Dawkins will play the final season covered under his four-year, $58.3 million contract. After the VladTV interview, the two football linemen will face each other on the field again.

Dion Dawkins expressed hate for current Jets players

Aside from Micheal Clemons, Dawkins shared his disgust for everyone currently wearing the Jets uniform. He added:

“I'm gonna just keep it a buck I hate them all the time, bro. Like, when it comes to sports, Like, when it comes to sports, there's people that play the sport because they love the sport.”

“And then there's people that play the sport just to try to be cool. I feel like they played a sport to try to be cool. Like, those are a bunch of dudes that just want to take pictures on Instagram.”

This statement from Dion Dawkins will intensify the Bills-Jets rivalry. Both teams can’t wait to get the best of each other next season.