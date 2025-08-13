  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bills' Dion Dawkins makes major demands after James Cook's $48,000,000 contract extension

Bills' Dion Dawkins makes major demands after James Cook's $48,000,000 contract extension

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 13, 2025 16:33 GMT
Bills
Bills' Dion Dawkins makes major demands after James Cook's $48,000,000 contract extension

The unpleasant scenario that had dominated the Buffalo Bills' training camp came to an end on Wednesday when running back James Cook agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension.

Ad

Before the agreement, Cook had been present at camp, participating in walkthroughs and meetings; however, before Tuesday's involvement, he had declined to work out with his teammates.

After Cook's contract was extended, his teammate and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins made a humorous request for "3 steak dinners and Breakfast with Crispy Edge pancakes" as part of his own compensation on social media. Dawkins, known for his humorous nature, used this amusing comment as a means of expressing his approval of the extension in his own special way.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In March, the Bills finalized a three-year contract deal with Dawkins, securing the left tackle's spot on the roster until 2027.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The 30-year-old Dawkins was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft and has been the starting left tackle for the Bills ever since. Since then, he has been selected for three Pro Bowls and has established himself as a reliable player, starting 106 regular-season games and 11 playoff games.

As for Cook, he has been an important piece of the Bills' offense since he was selected in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Georgia. He has amassed over 1,000 yards in the league for two consecutive seasons, and in 2024, he tied for the league-high 16 rushing touchdowns.

Ad
Ad

Where does James Cook rank among the highest-paid RBs in the NFL?

With the Bills' four-year, $48 million contract agreement with James Cook, which also includes $30 million guaranteed money, the 25-year-old RB is now the sixth-highest paid player in his position based on average annual value.

In addition, he is currently the highest-paid rusher when overall contract value is taken into account, and the third-highest when guaranteed money is considered.

Ad

The NFL's top-paid running backs by AAV are listed below, according to OverTheCap.com:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles - $20.6 million per year

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers - $19 million per year

3. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens - $15 million per year

4. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts - $14 million per year

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - $12.25 million per year

6. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers - $12 million per year

7. James Cook, Buffalo Bills - $12 million per year

Ad

8. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams - $11 million per year

9. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings - $10 million per year

10. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans - $9.875 million per year

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications