Bills' Dion Dawkins reveals true feelings on Stefon Diggs having baby with Cardi B ahead of SNF clash vs. Patriots

New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs will face his former team, the Buffalo Bills, in Week 5 of the 2025 season on Sunday night. While Diggs is expected to receive a warm reception when he returns to Orchard Park, he is also gearing up to become a father.Diggs is expecting his first child with rapper Cardi B, and his former Bills teammate Dion Dawkins has sent some good wishes to the wideout.&quot;Diggs is a competitor, and I'm happy for him,&quot; Dawkins said to the media on Thursday (1:23). &quot;You know, he has a baby on the way, he probably has a couple of superpowers in there, so who knows? But, we love Diggs.&quot;Diggs played with the Bills for four years from 2020 to 2023. He was the league's receptions and receiving yards leader in his first season at Buffalo.Notably, all of Diggs' four Pro Bowl selections have come during his time with the Bills.Diggs spent the 2024 season with the Houston Texans before signing with the Patriots in the offseason.Meanwhile, Hawkins has been with the Bills since they drafted him in the second round in 2017. The offensive tackle has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past four seasons.Patriots WR Stefon Diggs has yet to catch a touchdown this seasonNFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: ImagnDespite having a strong start with the Patriots (2-2), Stefon Diggs has yet to catch a touchdown this season. The wideout has recorded 213 yards on 19 receptions in four games.Diggs has forged a strong partnership with New England quarterback Drake Maye. The duo is expected to play a critical role against the Bills on Sunday.Buffalo is one of the two undefeated teams this season. However, Diggs will want to make a mark against his old team by scoring his first TD of the season, and potentially end the Bills' winning start to the season.