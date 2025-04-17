Bills draft Rasul Douglas' replacement in Round 2 with 6'2", 202-pound star CB in latest mock

The Buffalo Bills released Rasul Douglas this offseason. However, they are projected to take a cornerback in the second round of this year's NFL draft. According to "The Athletic's" Dane Brugler, Buffalo is projected to lure East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. with its No. 62 pick.

After their No. 30 pick in the first round, the Bills have two selections in the second round. Their No. 56 pick comes via the Houston Texans, where Douglas predicts them to draft Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer.

Six picks later, the Bills could aim to replace Douglas with Revel, who is six-foot-two and weighs 202 pounds. The East Carolina star has the physicality and size to fit in well in Buffalo's defense.

Revel is also athletic and quick, which helps him get across the field with ease. He also tends to disrupt passing lanes and can bully receivers at the line.

Revel began his collegiate career at Louisburg College in 2020. He played two seasons with the team before transferring to East Carolina in 2022.

Across three seasons with the Pirates, Revel recorded 70 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 15 pass deflections, one interception return for a touchdown and one fumble recovered resulting in a touchdown.

Revel had his breakthrough season in 2023, when he earned a second-team AAC selection. The CB played in just three games for East Carolina during the 2024 season before an ACL injury cut short his season.

Now, it will be interesting to see where Revel lands in the big league, with the Bills reportedly interested in drafting a cornerback.

Rasul Douglas remains one of the top free agents this offseason

Former Buffalo Bills CB Rasul Douglas - Source: Getty

Despite not being re-signed by the Bills this offseason, Rasul Douglas remains one of the top free agents this offseason. The cornerback recorded 58 combined tackles (43 solo), five pass deflections, and one forced fumble in 15 games for Buffalo during the 2024 regular season.

Douglas helped the Bills clinch a playoff berth. He posted 16 tackles in the playoffs before the Bills were eliminated from the postseason by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

It remains to be seen where Douglas will play his football in the 2025 season.

