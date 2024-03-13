The NFL's legal tampering period began on Monday, with plenty of moves being made. One was the Buffalo Bills releasing veteran safety Jordan Poyer.

With Buffalo making several moves to make sure they are cap-compliant by the beginning of the new league year on March 13, attention then turned to which team would sign Poyer.

Well, it didn't take long for a team to snap up his services, and as it turns out, Jordan Poyer isn't going far. In fact, he's staying within the AFC East as he signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Not often do players sign with a direct rival, but this is the case with Poyer, and one Bills fan let him have it on social media.

Other fans gave their opinion on Poyer swapping Buffalo for Miami as he will now face his former team twice a year as the rivalry that has been built between the two over the last few years is set to get even more tense.

So, Bills fans aren't too worried about Poyer's move to Miami, and with the move being within the division, they will see their former star twice a year.

Jordan Poyer move made with eye on Super Bowl for Miami

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

While some Bills fans are happy to see Poyer leave, Miami fans are happy with his arrival. Not the needle-mover that some thought the Dolphins were going after, but what they got was a veteran leader who still has something to offer in the NFL.

Miami was tough to get a read on last season as while its offense was top three in the league (29.2 p/g), its defense struggled, ranked 22nd (23.0/g).

With the signing of Jordan Poyer, the Dolphins have another veteran to be part of their defense in the hopes that he could be a valuable contributor in 2024.

The one-year deal shouldn't come as a surprise for the veteran safety, and what that tells us is Miami is looking to win now, and with Jalen Ramsey also roaming the secondary, the Dolphins got better on defense.

Not that the Bills fans seem to think so.