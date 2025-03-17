Stefon Diggs remains unsigned as the first week of 2025 free agency concludes. But based on his latest social media activity, he may already have a preferred destination.

On Sunday, MLFootball reported that the multiple-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had reuploaded all of his Buffalo Bills-era photos to his Instagram account:

However, fans have mixed reactions, with some dismissing the move as a tease:

"Please stay gone lmfao we don’t want you back here," one fan said.

More reactions can be seen below:

"If this happens you will be able to hear me screaming from space," one said.

"I hope this means absolutely nothing and that he’s just stirring the pot to cause hype and drama," another added.

As a Bill, Diggs was reigning MVP Josh Allen’s primary receiving target for four seasons. In his 2020 debut, he led the league in receiving yards and touchdowns, helping Buffalo reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time since Jim Kelly’s era.

He was traded to the Houston Texans in 2024, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns before tearing his ACL in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Stefon Diggs floated as a 2025 free-agency target for Bills’ AFC East rivals

The question of Stefon Diggs’ future still lingers in the minds of fans and analysts everywhere, as the likes of Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, and DK Metcalf get multi-year deals elsewhere. But Boston.com’s Conor Roche believes the New England Patriots should be pursuing him, despite his age and recent injury history:

“If there’s hope that Diggs can regain his explosiveness and separation ability soon, it’d be hard not to find many veteran receivers better than him.”

It is no secret that the franchise has been desperate for a top wideout for Drake Maye. During the previous offseason, they whiffed on their pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk when he agreed to a monstrous four-year, $120-million extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

But under new head coach Mike Vrabel, that urgency has only intensified. Even though this year’s Draft pool is rich in wide receiver prospects whom de facto general manager Eliot Wolf can realistically pursue, a prolific veteran presence like Diggs will be highly appreciated by a young offensive core that has not done much in the way of producing and winning.

