2024 was another year where Maxx Crosby did not play meaningful football in January. The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end is considered one of the superstars of the position, but his career has been short of success. He played in a single playoff game since being drafted in 2019.

The Raiders are entering another rebuild. Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the two men tasked with leading the franchise to better days. Their most vital task is to find a consistent, trustworthy franchise quarterback. With the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they're in an uncomfortable position.

The defensive end knows that this is an uphill battle. As such, a recent tweet posted on his Twitter account ignited another fan base. Buffalo Bills fans appeared on Crosby's Twitter to ask him to move to the Bills and have a better chance of winning a Super Bowl:

"Tell me: why a player like yourself would not want to play in front of the best fans and environment in the NFL? Players hold the power. Come to Buffalo", said one fan.

"Time to get this man to Buffalo. Bills have had defensive end problems for what feels like the last 20 years. There were moments, but this combo deserves each other", wrote a second fan.

"Max, you could be the difference maker for Buffalo. Plus playing with Josh, who I know you like! Let’s go!", a third fan said.

Is it feasible to project a deal between the Raiders and the Bills for Crosby?

This would be the perfect time for all sides to strike a deal. Crosby has two years left on his current deal, with $52 million left in cap hit. This is the time when a contract extension starts to be discussed, but the same goes for a trade.

For Las Vegas, trading the defensive end could return a first-round pick to totally rebuild the roster. For Buffalo, he could be the piece that makes the difference against Patrick Mahomes in the conference championship. For the player, he would change from a rebuilding to a contender.

