Gabe Davis had a chance to win the game for the Buffalo Bills against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was overtime in the game after regular time had finished 31-31. The Bills had the ball to begin the extra period. Josh Allen threw a perfect ball as wide receiver ran downfield.

However, Davis never turned back on the option route to see where the ball was thrown. As he moved towards the sideline, he could only see the ball move the other way and land in the endzone with nobody underneath. The quarterback was seen jumping up and down in frustration. And offensive coordinator was seen leaning back in his chair in disbelief.

Buffalo could have gone 38-31 ahead, assuming the extra point was converted, but instead had to kick a field goal to lead 34-31. The Philadelphia Eagles got the ball back and Jalen Hurts led the offense to a walkoff touchdown, with the game finishing 37-34. It was Josh Allen's sixth straight overtime loss. And the blame was clearly assigned to Gabe Davis by the Bills' fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans want Gabe Davis traded after Bills lose against the Eagles

Gabe Davis was flamed on X, formerly known as Twitter, with Buffalo fans clearly of the opinion that their wide receiver lost them the game. They went on to say that he should be traded. Here are some of the best responses on the social media platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Depth at wide receiver becoming a problem for Bills

One of the biggest problems for the Buffalo Bills over the last few years, especially in the playoffs, has been the lack of a receiving option for Josh Allen opposite Stefon Diggs. Gabe Davis has never had a season of 1,000 receiving yards. Compare that to the Philadelphia Eagles with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, with Julio Jones second up.

In many ways, the Bills are wasting Josh Allen's prime years. It is a similar situation to Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers, especially in the later years, when opposing defenses knew that Davante Adams was his only weapon. He could end up in a similar situation at the New York Jets with Garrett Wilson as well, unfortunately enough.

The importance of having a decent couple of receivers, even if one is a tight end, becomes clearer when we look at the Kansas City Chiefs struggling on offense this year. Gabe Davis might be a good player, and maybe this miscommunication today was not on him, but Buffalo needs some depth in the position.