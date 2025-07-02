Bills' first-round pick Maxwell Hairston faces sexual assault allegations ahead of training camp

Maxwell Hairston was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft this year. The speedy cornerback can theoretically be an improvement to their defensive backs, but he's dealing with a situation off of the field ahead of training camps this month.

Pro Football Talk recently reported that Hairston is being sued for sexual assault from an incident that occurred in 2021 while he was a member of the Kentucky Wildcats college football program. The plaintiff apparently claims that he "engage in non-consenual sexual contact" with her in a dorm room.

She allegedly reported the incident to the police and filed a civil complaint. She also transferred to a different school following the allegations, but is now pursuing a lawsuit against Hairston.

The civil justice system will now reportedly determine the resolution for the case, unless it is first settled outside of court. The NFL front office does not necessarily need a verdict to discipline Hairston, as they could potentially penalize him even for unproven allegations. This developing story will be one to keep an eye on as Bills training camp opens up in the coming weeks.

Bills GM Brandon Beane comments on Maxwell Hairston allegations

Maxwell Hairston

Maxwell Hairston was apparently involved in sexual assault allegations in 2021 and Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane admits to being aware of it prior to selecting him in the 2025 NFL Draft. He addressed the situation after picking him in a statement to the media, according to Pro Football Talk.

Beane stated:

"He's an impeccable kid and we've done a lot of research. I think all teams were aware of it, that was fully investigated by the school. There's everything out there, he's even volunteered to do a polygraph, and had notes. It's one of those things where there was zero information saying that this actually happened in what the accusation was."

"Just like anything in this world, you can't just take someone's account and think that's the truth, but yes, we fully investigated this. If there was anything to that, he wouldn't have been invited to the Combine or the Draft, but he was even at the Draft that night."

"Every person you talk to at Kentucky, teammates and staff plus what we've done, I would say that this is a heck of a young man, so would every person that you ask. It's unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone's name, and in this case, it doesn;t seem to be anything there."

Brandon Beane clearly expressed his doubts about the allegations actually being true, but nevertheless, Maxwell Hairston will need to address the current lawsuit. He also is at risk of being disciplined by the NFL front office, regardless of the outcome of his current case.

