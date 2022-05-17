NFL analyst believes Bills' free agency acquisition will end their Super Bowl drought

The Buffalo Bills are a franchise scarred by four consecutive Super Bowl losses in the 1990's. Between then and the emergence of Josh Allen, they were consistently disappointing in the standings. However, in recent years, the team has improved and become one of the most powerful forces in the AFC.

Unfortunately, in this Bills renaissance, the Super Bowl is still proving elusive. But according to one NFL analyst, that mountain will soon be climbed. Appearing on Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho said that Von Miller was the final piece to the puzzle. Here's how he put it:

“Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills. We know the Buffalo Bills are incredibly close. We spent about 15 minutes earlier today talking about how Josh Allen haven't gotten them over the hump. He needs a little bit of help to get over the hump and now has Von Miller, who had two sacks in the Super Bowl this previous season."

Austin Gayle @PFF_AustinGayle



1. Rashan Gary (28%)



2. Myles Garrett (27%)



3. Joey Bosa (25%)



T-4. Maxx Crosby (24%)

T-4. Von Miller (24%) Highest pass-rush win rates on 3rd-and-4-plus over the last two seasons, per @PFF 1. Rashan Gary (28%)2. Myles Garrett (27%)3. Joey Bosa (25%)T-4. Maxx Crosby (24%)T-4. Von Miller (24%) Highest pass-rush win rates on 3rd-and-4-plus over the last two seasons, per @PFF: 1. Rashan Gary (28%)2. Myles Garrett (27%)3. Joey Bosa (25%)T-4. Maxx Crosby (24%)T-4. Von Miller (24%)

He continued:

"That was truly a big difference in the game. Keep in mind that Miller has tied the NFL record for most sacks in Super Bowls. Josh Allen, I perceive him to get to the Super Bowl this year. This man Von Miller might be the biggest difference maker in football this season.”

Chris Simms @CSimmsQB Giddy up giddy up giddy up. Josh Allen was the hottest QB at the end of the year. Going against Aaron Donald the best defensive player on the planet. Von Miller now on the other side. Stars all over the field. Can’t wait to get to LA Giddy up giddy up giddy up. Josh Allen was the hottest QB at the end of the year. Going against Aaron Donald the best defensive player on the planet. Von Miller now on the other side. Stars all over the field. Can’t wait to get to LA https://t.co/Jz9J3CqDCo

Von Miller's career before joining Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos Training Camp

The pass rusher is now on his third team, but he was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos with their first-round draft pick in 2011. The pass rusher had an instant impact. In his rookie season, he earned 11.5 sacks. He came close to doubling the number in his second season, earning 18.5 sacks and one interception.

His 2013 season was one of the worst seasons of his career, earning just five sacks. However, between 2014 and 2018, the pass rusher earned at least double-digit sacks every season. At the end of the 2015 season, he earned the Super Bowl MVP in the Denver Broncos' victory in the big game.

After that victory and Peyton Manning's retirement, Miller became the face of the franchise in the eyes of most Broncos fans. In 2021, on the heels of a lost season due to a torn ACL, the pass rusher was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, where he once again won a Super Bowl. Miller capitalized on the victory by signing a $120 million, six-year deal with Buffalo.

The question is whether or not he will be able to deliver Buffalo a long awaited Super Bowl?

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Bills win the Super Bowl? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell