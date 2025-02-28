Bills GM Brandon Beane makes feelings clear on Myles Garrett's refusal to negotiate with Browns

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane shared his thoughts on the Myles Garrett trade request from the Cleveland Browns and his refusal to negotiate a new contract with the AFC North.

In the Super Bowl LIX week, Garrett shocked the NFL by requesting a trade away from Cleveland, citing his desire to win the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Beane joined the "Pat McAfee Show" in Indianapolis during the second day of the 2025 NFL Combine when he shared his thoughts on Garrett's reluctance to ink a new deal with Cleveland.

"When there was rumors about Stef (Stefon Diggs) wanting out before we actually moved on, even a year prior, things like that. So sometimes, there's some truth to it. Sometimes there's no truth to it ... I think you start with the play.

"You know the player himself, you know and or his representatives, and you just have truthful conversations about where both sides are at and sometimes you may have to agree to disagree. And so, in this role, you have to do what's best for your club, 'Is it time to break it off now? Is it?' We're going to do it for another year, like we did with Stef, and break it off later," Beane said.

The Cleveland Browns initially said they weren't trading Myles Garrett anywhere, but the player's recent actions show that the relationship is over on his side, and the ball is now on the Browns' court.

The Stefon Diggs trade was surrounded by controversy too, as the wide receiver questioned one fan, stating he wasn't important for Josh Allen's success.

The Bills sent him to the Houston Texans for a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), a 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 189 overall) and a 2025 fifth-round selection.

Former NFL player says season should be canceled if Myles Garrett joins Eagles

While his future remains up in the air, Myles Garrett sees new teams joining the list of sweepstakes for his services. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has been linked with several teams since he expressed his desire to leave Cleveland, including the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former NFL player Domonique Foxworth reacted to those rumors, saying that with Garrett playing at Lincoln Financial Field, the 2025 season would be decided even before it starts. He cited Garrett and the Eagles' quality, that put together, would become a nightmare for the rest of the league.

This offseason could bless a team and leave the rest of the competition fuming.

