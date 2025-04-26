Bills GM Brandon Beane makes feelings known on sexual allegations against Maxwell Hairston

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke on Friday about the allegations involving Maxwell Hairston. The Bills selected the Kentucky cornerback in the 2025 NFL draft at No. 30 the night before. After the pick, reports came up about an alleged sexual assault when Hairston was at the University of Kentucky.

The Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald asked Beane about the situation. The 48-year-old said the team knew about the Title IX investigation before the draft. He added that the school fully investigated it and found no proof to back up the claim. Beane also said Hairston offered to take a polygraph test and that the results supported him.

"It was one of those where there was zero information saying that this actually happened to what the accusation was," Beane told the media. "Just like anything in this world, you can’t just take someone’s account and think that’s the truth, but yes, we fully investigated that. If there was anything to that, he wouldn’t have been invited to the combine... he was at the draft last night.”

According to the Bills' GM, every report they received was positive about Hairston's character. Beane also noted during the interview that the CB would not have been invited to the NFL combine or the draft had there been concerns. These allegations reportedly date back to March 2021, when Hairston was 17. The topic did not come up during media talks with Hairston or the Bills on draft night.

Brandon Beane alluded that the team would not have drafted Maxwell Hairston had there been any evidence supporting the allegations.

Maxwell Hairston had an excellent NFL combine with 4.28-second dash

Maxwell Hairston caught attention at the NFL combine with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash, answering doubts about his size and toughness. Standing at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, questions surrounded his ability to compete physically in the NFL. But his speed at the scouting combine showed that quickness can make up for size, especially at cornerback.

At Kentucky, Hairston was known for his fast reactions, good footwork and ability to cover. He showed he could read plays quickly and close the gap on receivers, making him a key defensive player. The Buffalo Bills picked him for his speed and smart play in the secondary.

Hairston’s athleticism adds a new level to the Bills’ defense, but how well he adjusts to the NFL will determine his impact.

