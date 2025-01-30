Bills GM makes feelings clear on 'blowing it all up' after once again failing to beat Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are officially 0-4 against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs dynasty in the making, prompting some interesting questions about what the future looks like for this roster.

Head coach Sean McDermott's job is not expected to be in jeopardy but in a year where the Bills clearly made an effort to shake things up by trading Stefon Diggs and letting Gabe Davis walk. In came rookie Keon Coleman while Khalil Shakir also stepped up alongside James Cook.

In any case, only two players from the roster were named to the Pro Bowl this year - Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins. With 12 unrestricted free agents and two restricted free agents to make a decision on, the Bills will have to sit down and work out which direction they want to take in the 2025 NFL season.

However, general manager Brandon Beane made it perfectly clear that the Bills will not 'blow it all up.'

"It sucks. It hurts. But I'm not in the mood of you have to blow it all up. I don't think that's rational," Beane told reporters in his press conference on Thursday.

Exploring list of Bills' free agents in 2025

The full list of the Bills' free agents this year looks a little something like this:

Amari Cooper - wide receiver

Rasul Douglas - cornerback

Reid Ferguson - long snapper

Damar Hamlin - safety

Jordan Phillips - defensive tackle

Mack Hollins - wide receiver

Austin Johnson - defensive tackle

Tommy Doyle - offensive tackle

Dawuane Smoot - edge

Reggie Gilliam - fullback

Quinton Jefferson - defensive tackle

Ty Johnson - running back

Of those, Hamlin is projected to get a hefty $30 million-plus extension while the Bills will also have to make a decision on what to do with Amari Cooper.

The mid-season trade to bring Cooper to Buffalo from Cleveland was expected to add another dimension to this Bills offense. However, Cooper's services were not called upon all that much in the playoffs. He ended the postseason with a mere six catches for 41 yards and no touchdowns.

Von Miller will also be approaching his age-36 season, giving the Bills another big decision to make.

