Bills GM stresses the importance of having staff with “a team-first attitude” in building a successful franchise

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane believes a staff having a team-first attitude is crucial to having success in the NFL.

Although the players on the roster are crucial, Beane believes whether or not a team will be successful starts with the staff. The GM said a staff that is team-first and will do anything they can to help out makes everyone around them better.

“It starts with even before you think about your players," Beane said on Fitz & Whit. "What does your staff look like? Is it about we and not me? If a trainer sees an equipment guy on the field needs some help with something, he's not like, ‘Well, like, that's not my job to worry about that.’ You know, it's a rainy game, they got the coats everywhere."

Beane continued:

"You guys have been there, and it's all hands on deck. Yes, you got to do your job, but shame on me and the leaders of this team if we can't find people who are talented at their job and treat people the right way, have a team-first attitude, and that's really where it starts. And then you go to the players who is going to fit our culture?... It all starts with people, trust, communication, valuing, and respecting where everyone's coming from.”

Beane pointed to Josh Allen praising people in the mail room and cafeteria during his MVP speech, showing how important everyone in the building is to building a good NFL roster.

The Bills are coming off a 13-4 season and losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Bills GM says team is running close to cap

Buffalo has been active in the offseason improving the roster.

The Bills re-signed some of their own like Josh Allen, Terrel Bernard and Khalil Shakir. Beane and the Bills also made splash signings of Joey Bosa, Josh Palmer, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi.

After the splash moves, Beane says the team is right up against the cap and most of their moves have been made.

"We're running tight with knowing you have to save money for the draft picks," Beane explained, via the team website. "I think I've talked to you guys about it before, even if you're under on this top 51, we've had to do moves in the past at the 53 cut when you have to include everyone--practice squad, whoever's gone on IR, injury replacement cost, all that. So, we're getting thin. We've changed stores that we're shopping in."

Beane and the Bills are now turning their attention to the NFL Draft. Buffalo has the 30th overall pick and 10 picks overall.

