Bills great Andre Reed weighs in on Josh Allen’s MVP odds after beating Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

On Sunday, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills handed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-21 and improved to 9-2 while the Chiefs dropped to 9-1 on the season.

In the win, Allen rushed for the game-sealing touchdown on fourth down, with 2:17 left to put the Bills up 30-21. The win puts Allen's head-to-head record against the Mahomes-led Chiefs to 4-4.

After pulling off a remarkable victory, former Bills legend Andre Reed said that Josh Allen put himself in a good position to win this year's MVP award, which would be the first of his career.

Reed, a former 7x Pro Bowl wide receiver, said on Nov. 18 in the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams:

"I think he should [take the MVP home], definitely... I'm biased, but these next three games, you gotta play Jared Goff, he's gotta play [Matthew] Stafford, and he's gotta play [Brock] Purdy. So I think he needed to win this game against Mahomes to get that to that one 125 plus [odds]... But inevitably, it's really not up to Josh to a certain point."

"It's up to the voters. I think Josh is all about winning games and getting his team in a position to be the number one seed. They're still in it, to get the number one seed there, to get everybody to come to Buffalo. And wouldn't it be great to have the Chiefs come back to Buffalo for the AFC Championship game."

Josh Allen is now the NFL MVP favorite after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen during the Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

After last night's duel against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen now has the best odds (+150) to win this year's MVP via the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Allen is ahead of Lamar Jackson (+200), Jared Goff (+600), Jalen Hurts (+1200) and Patrick Mahomes (+1300.)

Allen has completed 64.0% of passes, has thrown for 2,543 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's also rushed for 316 yards and five touchdowns.

The MVP odds shift each week and Allen's big win against the No. 1 team in the AFC had an instant impact on his odds.

The Bills have a few favorable matchups left on their season, including three divisional games: two against the New England Patriots and one more against the New York Jets. The Bills will also face the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Detroit Lions.

Do you think Allen will win his first MVP this season?

