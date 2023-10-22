The Buffalo Bills entered Week 7 looking to get their fifth win of the 2023 season against the one-win Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Bills were favored to beat their AFC East rival, but that wasn't the case as the Patriots pulled off the upset.

This loss didn't sit well with Bills and NFL fans, as the loss dropped the team to 4-3. Those fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the loss as head coach Sean McDermott and the defense get the blame:

Fans continued to blame McDermott for the loss and giving up points to the Patriots and quarterback Mac Jones:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 265 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on 27 of 41 passing. Yet, McDermott and the Buffalo allowing 364 yards is the third time they've allowed over 350 yards in a game.

On the other side, it's the third game this season that New England has eclipsed 350 yards of total offense.

Jones went 25 of 30 for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the win. It marked his second game without an interception and his second-highest passing yard game in 2023. The win snaps the Patriots three-game losing streak and Buffalo has now lost two of their last three games.

How many times has the Bills lost to the Patriots since 2017?

Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott (l) and New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick (r)

McDermott took over as the Buffalo head coach ahead of the 2017 season and has faced the Patriots 13 times in his career.

He has been defeated by Belichick and New England in eight of those matchups. The Week 7 loss snapped a four-game winning streak against the Patriots.

Both teams will face each other again this season on New Year's Eve at Highmark Stadium. It will be their 129th meeting, dating back to the 1966 season. We'll see if Buffalo can avoid being swept when facing the Patriots again.