Bills HC Sean McDermott breaks silence after Chiefs-referee favoritism controversy

Sean McDermott led the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship Game. However, they fell to a familiar foe as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 32-29. It marked their fourth time being eliminated by the Chiefs in the past five seasons.

The game was not without controversy as several calls went Kansas City's way, drawing criticism from fans and media. When asked about the calls, the Bills head coach did not criticize the referees, claiming that his team did not do enough to win.

Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News shared McDermott's comments to X, tweeting:

"Sean McDermott on referee calls that did not go the Buffalo Bills' way against Kansas City: "You live with that. That's not the reason why we lost. ... There's going to be some of that, and you have to be above that and play above that.""

While there were several controversial calls throughout the game, the Bills had an opportunity to tie or win it late in the fourth quarter. Their efforts came up short, however, as Dalton Kincaid was unable to bring in a fourth down pass from Josh Allen.

Pat McAfee believes that Josh Allen picked up first down despite controversial call that cost Bills

One of the biggest controversies of the AFC Championship Game came early in the fourth quarter as many were upset with the spot of the ball on Josh Allen's fourth down quarterback sneak.

Pat McAfee believes the Buffalo Bills star quarterback picked up the first down, noting that he also felt Dalton Kincaid picked up the first down on the previous play.

The sports media personality added, however, that the referees will not overturn a spot of ball call made on the field, tweeting:

"The conversation this morning is ALL about the Chiefs and the refs.. I believe Josh Allen and Dalton Kincaid got the first down.. Whenever they call it no first down on the field they're never gonna overturn it.. PEOPLE ARE P*SSED #PMSLive."

That was not the only controversial moment in the game as fans also argued that a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Xavier Worthy late in the second quarter hit the ground. The Kansas City Chiefs wound up scoring 15 points off the two controversial calls.

