Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is a candidate on the hot seat, and he could get fired sooner than later. McDermott is facing big backlash after reporter Ty Dunne published a three-series piece online today that explores many issues that have happened during McDermott's tenure.

Perhaps the wildest part of his three-series piece showed McDermott using a wild 9/11 reference in a 2019 team meeting as a metaphor for how the team can build camaraderie.

Dunn wrote:

"He told the entire team they needed to come together. But then, sources on-hand say, he used a strange model: the terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. He cited the hijackers as a group of people who were all able to get on the same page to orchestrate attacks to perfection. One by one, McDermott started asking specific players in the room questions. ‘What tactics do you think they used to come together?"

After the series was posted online today, McDermott has been receiving backlash for the sensitive comments he made in the reference Some fans on social media think it could cost him his job.

NFL fans react to Sean McDermott's wide use of 9/11 reference in team meeting

NFL fans weren't pleased at all with the comments Sean McDermott made. Some fans questioned his choice of the metaphor he used while others think he could be fired as a result of the sensitive comparison.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Sean McDermott issued an apology following the terrorist reference he made in 2019 being leaked today

Sean McDermott during the New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

Following the news and all the backlash he has been receiving following the terrorist reference he made in a 2019 meeting, Sean McDermott issued an apology when speaking to the media today.

He claimed his message was to discuss the importance of communication, and regrets the comments he made today.

"My intent in the meeting that day was to discuss the importance of communication. ... I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team."

McDermott was already on the hot seat, as the Buffalo Bills are viewed as an underachieving team at 6-6. Given the time that the recent article was published, it adds more fuel to the fire in McDermott possibly being fired.

Unless the Bills can turn things around in their last five games, McDermott very well could be fired in the off-season or sooner.