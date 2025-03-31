Bills HC Sean McDermott gets 100% real on tush push ban despite lack of injury data

On Monday, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott remained steadfast in his views on the potential ban of the "tush push." While speaking at the annual coaches meeting, McDermott got questioned again about the safety of the "tush push," which he had previously stated was dangerous.

"I’m not a doctor, so I’m not gonna get too deep into that situation there in terms of how much data, how much sample,” McDermott said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP.

"I don’t think that’s really always really the best way to go. There’s other data out there that suggests when you’re in a posture like we’re talking about, that can lead to serious injury. I think being responsible and proactive in that regard is the right way to go.”

In recent months, some NFL franchises and teams have started legitimately raising safety concerns regarding the famous play. However, the NFL has fired back by outlining how there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.

However, as McDermott noted in his interview session, though the injury numbers may not be there right now, there is still a high risk of injury given the nature, the force, and the posture players need to take during the play.

Will the 'tush push' be banned in 2025?

The Green Bay Packers formally proposed a rule change to ban the move earlier in 2025. While there had been a belief that nothing would truly come from this move, ESPN reported something different Monday morning. Their report said:

"The Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban the push sneak, popularly known as the tush push, has support within the NFL's competition committee, a source with direct knowledge told ESPN on Sunday."

Only time will tell whether the "tush push" actually gets banned for the 2025 season and going forward. However, some teams and individuals are in support of not seeing the move in the future.

