Bills HC Sean McDermott gets honest on 'tush push' following Packers' proposal to ban play

The "tush push" has been one of the most controversial plays that we have seen in the National Football League. There have been talks about the NFL potentially outlawing the play as the Green Bay Packers have proposed to do so on Monday.

During the 2025 NFL Combine, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott discussed the "tush push" and how there is a significant injury risk with the play.

"To me, there has always been an injury risk with that play, and I've expressed that opinion for the last couple of years or so."

He emphasized the importance of player health and safety, noting that injuries can occur. Additionally, McDermott dislikes the play for aesthetic reasons.

"I just feel like the health and safety of our players has to be at the top of our game, which it is. The techniques that are used with that play have been potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players. You have to go back though in fairness to the injury data on the play. The optics on it, I'm not in love with."

The Philadelphia Eagles have seemingly perfected the "tush push" over the last few seasons. Below is Sean McDermott's full media availability from the 2025 NFL Combine.

Per ESPN's Alana Getzenber, the Eagles and Bills have used the play 163 times over the last three seasons. The teams combine for a touchdown or first down 87 percent of the time, while the other 30 franchises have combined for a 71 percent success rate.

Why did the Green Bay Packers want to ban the "tush push"?

The Green Bay Packers formally proposed banning the "tush push." Team president Mark Murphy explained his reasoning, arguing that the ban would remove the skill involved in executing the play.

"I am not a fan of this play. There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less... There used to be a rule prohibiting this, but it is no longer enforced because I believe it is was thought to be too hard for the officials to see. The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner."

It will be interesting to see how the NFL uses the "tush push." Many teams have attempted to do so, but the Philadelphia Eagles are the only ones consistently successful. However, it is not an automatic first down.

