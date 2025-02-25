Bills HC Sean McDermott non-committed on $120,000,000 star's future heading into 2025 NFL offseason

Sean McDermott's Buffalo Bills had one of the best defensive performances of the 2024 season, helping the team clinch the AFC East for a fifth straight time despite the loss of cornerback Tre'Davious White, safety tandem Jordan Poyer and now-retired Micah Hyde. But there is still one last burden that may need unloading, and as of now, his future is best left to be discussed sometime later.

Speaking to reporters during Draft Combine week on Monday, the Buffalo coach declined to address the fate of veteran pass-rusher Von Miller, who has been plagued by injuries and underwhelming performances ever since he signed a monstrous six-year, 120-million contract during the 2022 offseason:

"Love Von. I think people sometimes forget came in and had success early, and then he went through the knee situation. The thing I love about Von is he very rarely, if ever, used kind of the ‘victim role’ approach. He always was, ‘Hey, I coming back. I’m going to be back. I’m working on it.’"

He continued:

"Mentally, he’s just so elite. To come off a knee injury, particularly when you’re 30-plus, is a challenge. I thought this year was a lot better than the year before, and that’s really what you want to see."

The Super Bowl 50 MVP showed improved performance between 2023 and 2024, going from three tackles and no sacks to 17 and six.

Sean McDermott defends Josh Allen for winning MVP award

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott during an NFL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Sticking to the subject of MVP's in the NFL, McDermott also defended his quarterback Josh Allen receiving the regular-season award:

"It validates his leadership this year, the way he played on the field. The way he's matured off the field, on the field. His decision making, how that's improved... As I said during the year, later in the year in particular, he deserved that."

That season, however, ended in a brutal defeat at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Looking back, he said that the offense should have been faster and more aggressive:

"Stretching the field not just vertically, but horizontally (as well), I think it just opens up a defense. I thought we did that at times, probably not enough this year. And not just throwing the ball deep, it doesn’t always mean that. It means taking a short pass and taking it, and some good rack yards for us in production."

The Draft Combine will be held from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2.

