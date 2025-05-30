  • home icon
  Bills HC Sean McDermott shares honest feelings on being featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 30, 2025 16:11 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

On May 21, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the major news that the Buffalo Bills would be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' series this training camp.

"Just in: Hard Knocks training camp this year will feature the Buffalo Bills." Schefter reported.
Since the announcement, the Bills players and coaching staff have remained quite quiet on the topic. That was until Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the interesting opportunity this week. NFL analyst Pat Pickens released an article on May 28 highlighting the comments by McDermott. Their article can be found using the following link.

"It’s a compliment to them choosing us and selecting our organization... The real challenge to us is the authenticity of who we are and building that critical trust... That part is going to be challenged because of that third component, whether it’s a microphone or camera in different conversations."
However, despite sounding quite uncertain about the opportunity, McDermott made clear that he thought that the show was a great chance for fans to see what happens behind the scenes.

"The opportunity is there for our fans to get an inside look of what happens... which I think is great for the fans... A lot of people see us, they show up at our stadium every week, and they see us live, and they see who we are and how much these guys love each other, and our personality comes out. I think it’ll offer many a chance to see us beneath the surface as well." McDermott said.
Buffalo Bills 2025 win, loss projection

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best teams in the entire NFL over the past decade, due in large part to the franchise having 2024 NFL MVP QB Josh Allen. Although the Bills have had trouble getting past Kansas City in the playoffs, the team has gotten extremely close and appear to be set for another great season in 2025.

We used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool to see where the Buffalo Bills would finish the regular season in 2025. The Bills had a similar campaign as they did in 2024. After going 13-4 last year, the simulation predicted that the Bills would finish the 2025 season with a record of 12-5.

In the simulation, the Bills easily won the AFC East division and qualified for the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool
Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool
Edited by Joshua Gillesby
