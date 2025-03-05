  • home icon
  Bills insider pours cold water on chances of James Cook's extension after Saquon Barkley's $41.2 million deal - "Might be the death blow"

Bills insider pours cold water on chances of James Cook's extension after Saquon Barkley's $41.2 million deal - "Might be the death blow"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Mar 05, 2025 05:12 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Is James Cook's time in Buffalo close to ending? - Source: Getty

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills have a tough task during the offseason. The running back will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, meaning this is the perfect time for both sides to sign an extension. But it might not happen after all.

The running back market was reset on Tuesday. Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles signed a major contract extension, with Barkley adding two years and $41.2 million to his contract. NFL teams have been wary of spending money on running backs, but Barkley's success in 2024 prompted the Eagles to act.

Contracts that reset the market are often good news for players and bad for franchises. This might be the case with the Buffalo Bills: reporter Alex Brasky believes that Barkley's new deal will increase the price of James Cook when he negotiates a contract extension, which could mean the end of his stint in Buffalo.

also-read-trending Trending
As a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook isn't eligible for a fifth-year option, meaning this will be his final season in Buffalo if no extension is agreed. Coming from two Pro Bowl seasons and leading the NFL in touchdowns during the 2024 season, he won't be a cheap player to re-sign.

James Cook publicly stated that he wants $15 million per season

Right after the 2024 season was over, the running back entered an Instagram live where he pinned his comment that said "15 mill", indicating the exact value that he was seeking in his second deal.

It would represent the third-highest deal for any running back in the NFL, losing only to Christian McCaffrey ($19 million per year) and the aforementioned Barkley deal. It would also represent a higher number than those earned by players, like Jonathan Taylor, Josh Jacobs and Alvin Kamara.

Cook has 2,639 rushing yards, 883 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns in three seasons for the Buffalo Bills. The running back quickly emerged as a dual-threat, helping to ease the burden on Josh Allen, as the quarterback lost Stefon Diggs in the 2024 season.

Edited by Bhargav
