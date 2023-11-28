During the Buffalo Bills' 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, Bills' defensive lineman Jordan Phillips got into a heated exchange with an Eagles fan.

At some point during the game, Phillips approached a heckling fan. As a result, Phillips got into the fan's face and appeared to shove the fan.

A day after the heated exchange, Phillips addressed the incident and said that the fan was threatening his family, which caused him to react.

“I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun. But one thing I'm not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family. This is a line that shouldn't be crossed.”

Bills' defensive lineman Shaq Lawson backed his teammate's comments and said that the Bills had asked security to remove the fan who was making threats to their families even before the game began.

“Before the game started yesterday, there was a fan behind our bench who was making life threatening remarks towards us and our families,” Lawson wrote. “We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game.

“Eventually our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.”

Are the Buffalo Bills in danger of missing the playoffs in 2023?

Buffalo Bills after their losl to the Philadelphia Eagles

Following their overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills sit at an even 6-6. Nobody saw this coming, including the Bills.

For the past five years, Buffalo has been a Super Bowl contender, but this year things are a little different.

As things currently stand, the Bills are in second place in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins leading the way at 8-3. It'll be tough for them to win the division, let alone sneak into the AFC playoffs. The Bills are the 10th seed in the AFC and are currently a half-game behind the Indianapolis Colts for the final wildcard spot.

To make matters worse, the Bills still have to face the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and the Dallas Cowboys this season. They will also face the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, which should go in their favor.

