Bills legend Jim Kelly's wife sends heartfelt message to Josh Allen after winning 2024 NFL MVP award

After Josh Allen won the 2024 NFL MVP award, Hall of Famer Jim Kelly's wife, Jill, took to X to congratulate the Buffalo Bills quarterback. She also posted a video of Allen accepting his first MVP Award.

“So proud!!! YES!! Amazing!! Congratulations Josh!! Go BILLS!” she wrote and tagged the Buffalo Bills' official X account.

Allen won the 2024 MVP Award after edging out the Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Jill Kelly has been a source of strength for Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly. She was there beside him throughout his NFL career. Besides, Jill also stood by Jim through his battle with cancer and the loss of their son, Hunter.

Kelly was a star for the Buffalo Bills during his playing days. In the early 1990s, he helped the team reach the Super Bowl four times in a row with his fast-playing "K-Gun" offense. Even though the team didn’t win, he was a great leader and made a big impact. Later, the team retired his No. 12 jersey.

Josh Allen's MVP Awards acceptance speech is doing rounds on X

Winning his first NFL MVP award was a huge moment in his career and Josh Allen made sure to thank the people who helped him get there. He started by speaking about his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld.

"You’ve been my rock, you’re my best friend,” he said.

Allen also thanked his parents, Joel and LaVonne, for always supporting him. As he spoke, cameras showed them in tears, moved by his words.

"I'd like to thank Joel and LaVonne, my parents," Allen said. "Who ... s---, in my 20-plus years of playing football going down to Pop Warner, I bet you they've missed maybe 15 games in their entire life. They are so dedicated to supporting me and my favorite teammates, who are my sister, my brother and my little sister.

"Thank you guys for all the support, all the time, money, energy wasted growing up going from meet to game to practice everyday. I love you guys. I know you take a lot of pride in this as well."

Josh Allen became the first Buffalo Bills player to get the MVP award since Thurman Thomas in 1991. He had a great season with 28 passing TDs and 12 rushing TDs. He led the Bills to the AFC Championship game before falling short against the defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs.

Before finishing his acceptance speech, Allen proclaimed, "This is for Buffalo."

