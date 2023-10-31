Bills Mafia digs up awkward video of Josh Allen telling Rasul Douglas he "f**king s**ks" after surprise trade

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was traded to the Buffalo Bills as Josh Allen's team gets an upgrade on defense.

With the NFL trade deadline now passed, the Bills have strengthened their defense which is ranked third in the NFL for points allowed (17.0 a game).

But with Douglas joining the Bills, one Buffalo fan account has found a video of Josh Allen and Douglas exchanging words in a game between the Bills and Packers.

During a game, tempers and frustrations can get the better of most players, but additionally, trash talk is a big part. Every player is looking to prove themselves on any given play and when something good or bad happens, players can get rather chirpy.

A Buffalo fan account posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) with an exchange between Allen and Douglas in which the Bills quarterback called Douglas not very good at his job.

Watch it below:

Now, this can likely be taken with a grain of salt, as things are said in the heat of the moment, and the pair likely moved on from it pretty quickly. We will see if that is true when Douglas begins his career with the Bills in the next day or two, but for now, fans are going with this narrative.

Josh Allen and the Bills' season delicately poised

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills

Despite sitting at 5-3, there are still many question marks surrounding the Bills as they haven't exactly been convincing through eight weeks.

This is despite the offense being ranked 4th for points per game (27.8) and the defense ranking 3rd for points allowed per game (17.0).

The Bills' three losses to the Jets, Jaguars, and the Patriots were as bad as one could think given that Buffalo are thought of as a Super Bowl contender. The only good win was against the Miami Dolphins in a 48-20 blowout.

But we will get a better indication of where the Bills and Josh Allen sit in the AFC picture as they face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 on the road.

If they win, the narrative will shift dramatically, as Burrow and the Bengals are flying, but if they lose, more questions will be raised about the Super Bowl credentials of Allen and the Bills.