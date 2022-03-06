"Bills Mafia in a a freak physique" - NFL analyst reckons Rob Gronkowski is the perfect fit in Buffalo

The Rob Gronkowski market is heating up as the legendary NFL tight end is set to become a free agent.

Any plans of returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have likely faded away now that his close friend Tom Brady has retired. While that could change, the tight end may not want to wait around to find out.

That means contenders all over the NFL could be looking to add his services. Could the Buffalo Bills be a perfect fit?

Former NFL player and current analyst Pat McAfee thinks Gronkowski heading to the Bills is the best possible scenario for both sides.

"Yeah, and think about I know Gronk is beloved in New England. Okay, down in Tampa. Oh! Him in Buffalo with Bills Mafia that is literally Gronk. Right? Gronk is the living embodiment on a football field at 6-foot-6, 200 and whatever, able to run a 4.3, 4.4, smartest football IQ and still being able to just have a great time living life not serious at all. Like that's Bill's Mafia in a a freak physique, right?"

McAfee thinks Gronkowski is the living embodient of Bills Mafia and it is hard to disagree with his point.

Rob Gronkowski and the Bills may be a perfect match

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL fans may not know that the tight end grew up right near Buffalo. He followed the team throughout his youth and has to have a soft spot for the Bills. That should remain true even though he spent his best years destroying the team while with the New England Patriots.

The hometown connection is there. He should also have no problem playing in the cold weather because of his background, both personally and professionally.

But the most important factor may be competing for a Super Bowl.

The Bills can advertise that to him as well, as they continue to be top AFC contenders with Josh Allen at quarterback. Gronkowski may be what the team needs to finally get past their boogeyman that is the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

The pairing seems like a perfect fit, and McAfee cannot be the only one that thinks this. Yet the most important person in this scenario is Gronkowski himself.

