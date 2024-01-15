The Buffalo Bills have had a historic week of cold and snowy weather, which caused their Sunday afternoon game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed by a day. New York Gov. Kathy Hocul decided to postpone Sunday's game to Monday due to the extreme weather and unsafe travel.

With the game moved back, the Bills offered to pay fans to shovel snow out of the stadium. In classic Bills Mafia fashion, fans were seen shirtless and running around the stadium having a blast in frigid temperatures.

Buffalo Bills fans are known to be a little crazy and fans were quick to point this out on social media:

What are the current conditions for the Buffalo Bills- Pittsburgh Steelers game?

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

This morning, a viral video surfaced on social media showing the current conditions of the Bills stadium. The conditions looked rough with a lot of snow, with the field wet and slippery.

In the last hour, a more recent video surfaced on social media showing the current conditions of the stadium. The field looks playable with most of the snow off the playing field. The temperatures for Monday's game are expected to be in the teens but with less wind and snow than yesterday.

While the weather proved to be an issue for the Miami Dolphins in the Kansas City Chiefs game, the Steelers are used to the cold weather just as much as the Bills, being from Pittsburgh.

The Bills are big 9.5-point home favorites against the Steelers and both teams ended the regular season with a hot hand.

The Steelers won their final three games to finish the season 10-7 as the Bills won their final five games to improve to 11-6, winning the AFC East division.

Today will be a cold, and interesting game. Who do you have winning?