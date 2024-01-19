There have been many ‘firsts’ for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his NFL career. But it will be the first time on Sunday that Mahomes hits the road for a playoff game.

Through his 15 NFL postseason games, the two-time NFL MVP has played 12 playoff games at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas and three on neutral fields in the Super Bowl.

Bills fans are all set to give a tough time to Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. In the run-up to the game, the Bills Mafia has been quite active on social media, and they are confident about their team's chances of winning against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Here's how they reacted on social media:

Patrick Mahomes is determined to win his first road playoff game

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Ahead of the Divisional Round showdown against a familiar foe in the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes said he’s up for a feisty challenge.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of games at home at Arrowhead Stadium. But now we have a great opportunity to go on the road, play in a hostile environment, one where I haven’t been able to play with fans in the stands,” Mahomes said.

This will also be the first time Mahomes gets exposed to the loud and proud ‘Bills Mafia’ in Buffalo. His last game in Buffalo was in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when fans were barred from attending games. Hostile environment? Mahomes says bring it on.

"Even though I know it's going to be hostile and there are going to be people talking trash, I'm excited for it. Because it's one of the best environments in football, and you want to do that when you grow up watching these games, play in the best environment and see what it's like," he explained.

Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen rivalry takes centerstage in NFL Divisional Round

One of the major storylines this weekend will highlight the healthy quarterback rivalry between Mahomes and Josh Allen. The two highly talented gun-slingers are tied at three each, however, Mahomes has a 2-0 advantage over Allen in the NFL playoffs.

The two-time Super Bowl champion made it clear to chase that third win over his arch-nemesis on Sunday. He feels extremely confident about advancing to his sixth-straight AFC Championship.

"I go into every game with the same mindset, and that's to go out there and win," Mahomes said. "We understand it's going to be a great challenge, we understand it's going to be a hostile environment, and we're playing a great football team."

"We know it's going to be a great challenge for us but our mindset is we're going to prepare ourselves this week to go out there to win the football game, and that never changes."

Over his last 15 games in the postseason, Mahomes’ Chiefs have only been the three-point underdogs just once -- against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 Super Bowl. Interestingly, the Bills have been favored as a three-point favorite on Sunday, making the Chiefs ‘underdogs’ for the second time in 12 months.

The Bills defeated Mahomes and co. 20-17 in Week 14 this season and would hope to end the Chiefs' playoff run on the road.

