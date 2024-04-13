The Buffalo Bills recently traded away Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in a package centered around a 2025 second-round pick. Trading Diggs to the Texans turned out to be an expensive one for the franchise as the wide receiver will carry a dead cap hit of $31.096 million against the Bills' salary cap.

This goes on to show that the franchise desperately wanted to part ways with the star wide receiver, regardless of how it would make things tougher for the team this upcoming season. Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was surprised by the Diggs trade but still believes the organization is on the right track.

As per NFL.com, Dawkins said this on the Jim Rome Show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Stefon Diggs one, it was definitely a haymaker, A blind haymaker. But, you know, I have learned that in this world, in this career that I'm in, that pieces shuffle and things move around all of the time.

"I love my teammates and I am loyal to my organization. So I trust them. I think that they know what they're doing. I know that they know what they're doing. But we got (No.) 17, and when you got Josh (Allen), anything is possible, truly."

Diggs, who will be 31 years old in November, is still a phenomenal player, but given how the last season ended for the Bills, it is expected that the franchise can replace his production.

Under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the team ran the ball much more, which decreased Diggs but helped them to win games. If Brady continues to run the ball next season, the burden on Josh Allen will be reduced, and he is likely to make fewer mistakes, which is crucial for the team's success.

As Dawkins said, although they lost one of the best receivers in the league, with a quarterback like Allen, they will still be a Super Bowl contender.

2024 NFL Draft: Bills likely to draft WR in first round to help Josh Allen

Josh Allen: AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Apart from Stefon Diggs, the Bills also lost Gabe Davis this offseason. Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel are currently the WR1 and WR2 for the team but the franchise is expected to get a top receiver in the upcoming draft.

The Bills currently have the 28th overall pick, but they might move up for a player they really want. Players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze may be difficult to draft for the Bills, but they can easily get Brian Thomas Jr., Adonai Mitchell, or Xavier Worthy.

The Bills already have two excellent tight ends; Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid along with emerging running back James Cook. Pairing them with a first-round receiver, the offense will be good enough for Josh Allen to make a run for the Super Bowl, despite losing his WR1.