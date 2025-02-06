Myles Garrett will be the most-wanted man in America during the offseason. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) asked to be traded from the Cleveland Browns after a season of much disappointment. Garrett, one of the best defenders in the league, wants to compete for a Super Bowl.

Money isn't much of an issue. With two years left on his contract, he knows that, if he wants to, he could stay in Cleveland and become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. However, his wish is to play for a contender: since he joined the NFL, in 2017, he has won a single playoff game.

One team that could be interested in his services is the Buffalo Bills. Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, whose job is to stop players like Garrett, publicly messaged him: join the Bills and win a Super Bowl.

NFL fans have been touting the Bills as a likely landing spot for Garrett. They have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. Adding a player of his quality and firepower might make the difference in 2025 and beyond.

Which teams could be landing spots for Myles Garrett?

According to the defender, he wants to join a contender and play for a Super Bowl. Money isn't the issue, as he still has two years left on his deal, so it's possible to narrow a few options.

The Washington Commanders jump as early leaders if he's traded. They have plenty of cap space, and there is a need for Edge rushers following Montez Sweat and Chase Young's trades. They just made the NFC Championship Game.

Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers also jump as possible landing spots. They all can afford his salary, they aren't competitors to Cleveland and they also have a need for a new pass rusher.

If the Browns are willing to trade him to an AFC team, the Los Angeles Chargers is an option. They also have a lot of cap space, and they need an extra pass rusher with Joey Bosa declining more and more each year.

