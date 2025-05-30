Bills owner’s daughter Jessica Pegula reaches third round of Roland Garros in Paris

Jessica Pegula beat Ann Li in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (3), in the women's singles second round of the 2025 Roland Garros on Thursday. Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, will face Marketa Vondroušová in the third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Pegula celebrated her win over Li via her Instagram story as well.

Pegula entered the French Open as the No. 3 seed. She beat Romania's Anca Todoni 6-2, 6-4 in the first round, before taking down fellow American Li.

Pegula is the favorite to beat unseeded Czech star Vondroušová in the third round. Pegula and Vondroušová have played each other once in the past, at Wimbledon in 2023, when the Czech star won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Vondroušová went on to win the Wimbledon championship that year.

This time around, Pegula will aim to get the better of Vondroušová, as she is looking to win her first major Grand Slam title.

Jessica Pegula is the eldest child of Terry and Kim Pegula

Jessica Pegula is the eldest of three children born to Terry and Kim Pegula, who married in 1993. The couple has another daughter, Kelly, and a son, Matthew. Terry also has two children, Michael and Laura, from his previous marriage to Anne Shirley.

Terry and Kim bought the Buffalo Bills franchise in October 2014. Since then, the team has won five AFC East titles, all of which have come in the past five seasons.

According to reports from Forbes, the Bills were worth $4.2 billion before the start of the 2024 season. They were ranked as the 30th most valuable franchise among the 32 NFL teams.

The Bills are one of the 12 teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl, but the Pegula family will be hoping to see the drought end in the 2025 season.

