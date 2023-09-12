Former NFL reporter Jim Trotter has sued the NFL on Tuesday. Trotter has cited racial discrimination and retaliation by the league after not having his contract renewed earleir this year by the league.

In his claim, he allegedly said that Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula told black players that if 'they don't like it in Buffalo, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is.'

Trotter also claimed that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that 'if blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire'.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the allegations, Bills' head Pegula issued a statement declining the claims Trotter made.

"The statement attributed to me in Mr. Trotter's complaint is absolutely false. I am horrified that anyone would connect me to an allegation of this kind. Racism has no place in our society and I am personally disgusted that my name is assictaed with this complaint."

Expand Tweet

Jim Trotter issues statement on why he decided to sue the NFL

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Following suing the NFL, Trotter issued a statement on why he decided to sue the league.

"The NFL has claimed it wants to be held accountable regarding diversity, equity and inclusion. I tried to do so, and it cost me my job. I'm filing this lawsuit because I cant' complain about things that are wrong if I'm unwilling to fight for what is right."

Trotter's statement further read:

"I hope this lawsuit leads to real change across the league and in the newsroom. It is on the backs of a majority black player population that owners have made billions and those players deserve to have someone who shares their cultural and life experiences at the table when decisions are being made about how they are being covered."

Expand Tweet

In Trotter's 53-page claim, he highlights the unfair treatment of minorities in the NFL workplace. He is being represented by the same law firm as Brian Flores, a former black and hispanic coach who sued the league last year for discriminatory hiring practices in head coaching vacancies.

The NFL is currently under investigation following Trotter's claims. While the Buffalo Bills have issued a statement right away claiming Trotter's claim is false, the Dallas Cowboys have yet to respond to the matter.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Buffalo Bills, Terry Pegula, Jim Trotter, and H/T Sportskeeda.