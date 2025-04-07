Bills projected to draft predicted Cowboys target WR by trading up in Round 1 per latest mock

The Buffalo Bills subverted expectations in the 2024 season, turning what was supposed to be the start of a rebuild without key contributors like Stefon Diggs into a fifth straight AFC East title. They were aided greatly by the implementation of the "Everybody Eats" mantra that emphasizes equitable distribution of targets, and Chad Reuter reiterates seeing them only adding to it.

In his new five-round mock draft, the league writer continues to foresee Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane trading up to No. 27 with the Baltimore Ravens for one of two Texas wideouts who combined for 14 touchdowns in 2024 - Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond:

"Buffalo could really use a downfield playmaker in this draft, so either Golden or Texas teammate Isaiah Bond should be on its radar. The Bills swap a fourth-round selection for a sixth-round pick to move up three spots."

Bills target Matthew Golden also linked to Cowboys

Elsewhere, ESPN's Matt Miller recently created an "ideal" mini-draft for the Dallas Cowboys. One of them is Matthew Golden at 12th overall. He writes:

"The Cowboys' draft plan should revolve around building up the offense and adding more playmakers for quarterback Dak Prescott. They would do just that in this mock with the explosive Golden at wide receiver."

He is not the only one, however. Daniel Jeremiah also has this same notion in his own most recent mock draft, opining that the former Texas Longhorn will provide CeeDee Lamb with a partner who will prove himself more than a speedster against oblivious defenses.

The same goes for Todd McShay:

