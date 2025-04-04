Hill Trubisky proved that golf fashion doesn’t have to be boring. On Thursday, the wife of Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky served up a look that was equal parts sporty and stylish. Rocking a crisp white collared crop top and pigtails, she was all set for a day on the course, because who says you can’t bring a little flair to the fairway?

Ad

Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky’s wife Hill makes fashion statement while preparing for round of golf (image credit: instagram/hill_trubisky)

However, Hill isn’t just about the fits as she’s been holding it down for Mitchell through every twist of his NFL career. The couple tied the knot in July 2021 and welcomed their son, Hudson, in May 2022. Be it his Pro Bowl season in Chicago, a backup stint in Buffalo or the ups and downs in Pittsburgh, Hill has been in the stands supporting her man.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mitchell's football journey has been nothing short of a wild ride. Drafted No. 2 overall in 2017, he was once pegged as the future of the Bears. His 2018 campaign saw him lead Chicago to its first division title in eight years, but after some inconsistent play, he bounced around before rejoining Buffalo in 2024.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While Mitchell gets ready to compete in the AFC East, Hill keeps stealing the show off the field — one effortlessly cool moment at a time.

Ad

Mitchell Trubisky’s wife Hill turns Highmark Stadium into a fashion runway on game day

On Jan. 12, Mitchell Trubisky saw limited action in the Bufaflo Bills’ 31-7 wild-card win over the Denver Broncos. However, his wife, Hill Trubisky, was the real scene-stealer at Highmark Stadium. Decked out in a bold, gameday-ready fit, she turned heads in the stands and on Instagram.

Ad

Rocking a relaxed-fit red knit sweater with Mitchell’s No. 11 stitched on it, Hill brought major team spirit to the playoff showdown. She paired it with a white mini dress and light blue knee-high cowboy boots, effortlessly blending cozy and chic. But her best accessory was her two-year-old son, Hudson David, who made an adorable appearance to cheer on his dad in the postseason.

“Sweater weather for playoffs with my mini ♥️😍🫶 #GoBills,” Hill captioned.

Ad

Fans flooded the comments, gushing over her stylish fit and Hudson’s game-day debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft