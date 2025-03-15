Bills QB Shane Buechele sends 2-word message to wife Paige as she embraces pregnancy glow

Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele reacted with a warm comment to his wife Paige's upload on Instagram of their recent couple pregnancy photoshoot.

On Friday, Paige posted professional photos of her and Shane Buechele on a white background. She captioned it simply: "mom and dad."

Shane commented on the post: "My loves."

The 26-year-old backup quarterback signed with the Bills in 2023 after spending 2021-22 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills QB Shane Buechele sends 2-word message to wife Paige in IG Comments

This newest social media exchange follows four months after Paige openly shared her pregnancy struggles. In a November 2024 Instagram Q&A featured on many news sites, she spoke of the tough parts of her first trimester.

"It's been rough at times," Paige confessed to fans. She particularly cited enduring "constant nausea and feeling exhausted" at the beginning of her pregnancy.

Paige, 25, also credited Shane Buechele with being supportive at the time. She said he assisted her in doing daily activities while also making her rest more of a priority.

Shane Buechele and his wife celebrate their child's gender reveal with the Buffalo Bills family

The Buecheles found out they're having a girl at a gender reveal party on Nov. 5, 2024. Many Bills players and their girlfriends joined the celebration.

"The most thoughtful gender reveal with our Buffalo family thrown by the most thoughtful friends," Paige wrote on Instagram at the time. "God really blessed us with a community that loves others and Jesus so much."

Starting quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, actress Hailee Steinfeld, got the baby's gender right. In a video posted by Paige, Steinfeld stated:

"Hi, baby, I'm Hailee," before Allen introduced himself. She continued, "And we think you are a girl."

The couple's guess was correct when pink confetti announced the Buecheles would have a daughter. Paige posted:

"Baby Buechele is a…. GIRL!" with a video of the happy moment.

NFL wife Brittany Mahomes added her thoughts on the news:

"YAYYYYY Can't wait for this baby girl to be here!!"

This is a testament to the bonds made during Shane's Chiefs days when he played with Patrick Mahomes.

Since moving to Buffalo, the Buecheles have developed ties with the Bills' fan base. They attended Allen and Steinfeld's Halloween party last October, going as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Their costume replicated Kardashian's pregnancy reveal with son Rocky, who was born in November 2023.

