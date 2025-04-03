Bills RB James Cook lists $710,000 Orchard Park house for sale with no contract extension in sight 

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has been one of the better players for the team over the last few years but his future with the team could be in question. The team has agreed to contract extensions throughout the offseason, but Cook has not been one of them as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Earlier this week, Cook reportedly placed his Orchard Park home, worth $710,000, up for sale. This does not necessarily mean the two sides are going separate ways, but it is an intriguing development.

The Buffalo Bills discussed Cook's future on Sunday as general manager Brandon Beane talked about how just because there is no deal today does not mean it will not get done.

James Cook finished 2024 on a strong note as he had 207 rushing attempts for 1,009 yards (4.9 yards per carry) with 16 rushing touchdowns.

James Cook seeking massive raise

James Cook has been one of the top running backs. His reported asking price is $15 million per season, which would rank him third at the position, behind Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million AAV) and Christian McCaffrey ($19 million AAV).

Even though there is still time between now and when Cook would officially become a free agent after the 2025 season, general manager Brandon Beane spoke at the NFL Annual Meeting, potentially shut the door on a contract extension happening over the next few weeks.

"I don't see us getting something done anytime soon. We're on to the draft. Just because we don't get something done this year doesn't mean we can't get something done before he's a free agent." h/t ESPN

Beane's words seemingly shut down the possibility of a contract extension during the regular season and it will be interesting to see how James Cook and the Buffalo Bills deal with negotiations going forward.

After a massive extension for quarterback Josh Allen earlier this offseason, getting an amazing running back could take some pressure off of the quarterback and help the offense get to that next level.

