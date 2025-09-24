"I thought the game was over": Bills RB James Cook recalls surreal moments from Josh Allen-led comeback win against Ravens

James Cook was not his dominant self during the Buffalo Bills' 2025 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, being held to only 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Early in the fourth quarter, his team was down 25-40, and he became despondent, as he would admit to Rich Eisen on Tuesday:&quot;I thought the game was over. ...We just kept fighting, and I don't knlw what happened. It just clicked. I looked down, I looked back up, the game was over, we were winning.&quot;The Bills began their comeback with a touchdown pass by Josh Allen to Keon Coleman with just under four minutes left. On the next drive, Derrick Henry shockingly lost a fumble after being swarmed on a rushing play.Allen punished that mistake with a leaping touchdown, but he failed to connect with Coleman on the two-pointer. Thus, the Ravens were up by two just past the two-minute warning.All they needed was to advance the ball past midfield, but they instead went three-and-out. The defense then proceeded to allow 32- and 25-yard completions during the next drive.Matt Prater, who had been signed earlier that week to stand in for an injured Tyler Bass, was eventually deployed for a 32-yard attempt, which he made as time expired to clinch the game 41-40.James Cook expresses desire to remain a Buffalo Bill for the rest of his careerThroughout the 2025 offseason, James Cook became a hot topic in the NFL news circles for his contract situation. Despite having become the Bills' most prolific offensive weapon in the post-Stefon Diggs era, he seemed to be on his way out as both teams struggled to agree to terms on an extension.But his holdout finally ended last month during the preseason, when he received a four-year, $48-million deal. And after that aforementioned rough start against the Ravens, he exploded for at least 100 yards in each of the next two games.With his future secure, Cook now wants to attain something even greater: becoming a &quot;lifer&quot; in Orchard Park. In the same episode, he said (at 1:54 in the video below):&quot;I love it here. ...Want to be here forever.&quot;Cook will have a shot at making history this coming Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He can break the franchise record for most consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown, which Cookie Gilchrist and Hall of Famers OJ Simpson and Thurman Thomas currently hold at seven.That game kicks off at 1 pm ET on CBS.