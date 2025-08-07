Bills rookie CB Maxwell Hairston looks back at his Kentucky glory days while promoting Netflix’s SEC documentary

Maxwell Hairston is currently competing to be a starter for the Buffalo Bills. But before becoming the 30th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, he was a star at Kentucky, where he was a two-time All-SEC second-teamer and set the program record for pick-sixes in a single game.On Tuesday, the cornerback relived his glory days while watching the Netflix documentary SEC Football: Any Given Saturday. Upon seeing himself on the television screen, he wrote in an Instagram Story:&quot;Make sure yall tap into the SEC series on Netflix (devil face emoji)&quot;&quot;Gotta rock the brand in every interview (apparel brand Dem Ones) (checkered flag emoji)&quot;Maxwell Hairston appears on SEC Football: Any Given SaturdayHairston got hurt in practice last week. He avoided an ACL injury, but was confirmed to have sprained his LCL. Head coach Sean McDermott announced that he would be &quot;week-by-week&quot;:&quot;There’s no way to avoid it, he’s going to be behind when he comes back.”Fellow cornerback Christian Benford, who prayed after the scene, commented:“He was in pain. He was trying to understand it. I think he was confused and just trying to grasp it.”And so did returnee Tre'Davious White, who recalled telling his mentee &quot;what's done is done&quot; and to move on:“Only thing you can do is get your body right. Show up in your mental, watch more film, get more into the playbook so when you come back the details are down and you can just hit the ground running.”Maxwell Hairston highlighted on HBO's Hard KnocksAside from the SEC series, Maxwell Hairston can also be seen in this year's Hard Knocks series on HBO. The Buffalo Bills' rookie cornerback was featured in the first episode, which was released on Tuesday night.The likes of Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White, Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas, and GM Brandon Beane all complimented Hairston, who is keen to improve.“I feel like the more and more I go out there, the more reps I get with the ones, it builds comfort and confidence,” Hairston said in the episode. “Going over my playbook, studying the calls, and my teammates are making it an easier adjustment for me. I’ve got a good room looking after me. I’ve just been picking their brain.”Hairston was touted as a ballhawk, or someone adept at intercepting passes, in college. As a sophomore in 2023, he had five picks for 131 yards and two touchdowns.His first taste of in-game action is expected to be against the New York Giants this Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 pm on CBS-affiliated WIVB.