  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bills rookie CB Maxwell Hairston looks back at his Kentucky glory days while promoting Netflix’s SEC documentary

Bills rookie CB Maxwell Hairston looks back at his Kentucky glory days while promoting Netflix’s SEC documentary

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 07, 2025 00:07 GMT
2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Maxwell Hairston is currently competing to be a starter for the Buffalo Bills. But before becoming the 30th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, he was a star at Kentucky, where he was a two-time All-SEC second-teamer and set the program record for pick-sixes in a single game.

Ad

On Tuesday, the cornerback relived his glory days while watching the Netflix documentary SEC Football: Any Given Saturday. Upon seeing himself on the television screen, he wrote in an Instagram Story:

"Make sure yall tap into the SEC series on Netflix (devil face emoji)"
"Gotta rock the brand in every interview (apparel brand Dem Ones) (checkered flag emoji)"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Maxwell Hairston appears on SEC Football: Any Given Saturday
Maxwell Hairston appears on SEC Football: Any Given Saturday

Hairston got hurt in practice last week. He avoided an ACL injury, but was confirmed to have sprained his LCL. Head coach Sean McDermott announced that he would be "week-by-week":

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"There’s no way to avoid it, he’s going to be behind when he comes back.”
Ad

Fellow cornerback Christian Benford, who prayed after the scene, commented:

“He was in pain. He was trying to understand it. I think he was confused and just trying to grasp it.”

And so did returnee Tre'Davious White, who recalled telling his mentee "what's done is done" and to move on:

“Only thing you can do is get your body right. Show up in your mental, watch more film, get more into the playbook so when you come back the details are down and you can just hit the ground running.”
Ad

Maxwell Hairston highlighted on HBO's Hard Knocks

Aside from the SEC series, Maxwell Hairston can also be seen in this year's Hard Knocks series on HBO. The Buffalo Bills' rookie cornerback was featured in the first episode, which was released on Tuesday night.

The likes of Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White, Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas, and GM Brandon Beane all complimented Hairston, who is keen to improve.

Ad
“I feel like the more and more I go out there, the more reps I get with the ones, it builds comfort and confidence,” Hairston said in the episode. “Going over my playbook, studying the calls, and my teammates are making it an easier adjustment for me. I’ve got a good room looking after me. I’ve just been picking their brain.”
Ad
Ad

Hairston was touted as a ballhawk, or someone adept at intercepting passes, in college. As a sophomore in 2023, he had five picks for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

His first taste of in-game action is expected to be against the New York Giants this Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 pm on CBS-affiliated WIVB.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications