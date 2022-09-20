Bills star suffers horrific injury during MNF clash vs. Titans

In a scary sight during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans, cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a gruesome neck injury in the first half that left him needing an ambulance to be carted off the field.

With the Bills leading 17-7 in the final minute of the first half, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill found rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks with a dart on 2nd-and-10 before Jackson tackled him.

The Bills cornerback's teammate Tremaine Edmunds hopped in to help bring Burks down but instead dived head first at Jackson, who bent his neck gruesomely. He stayed down and punched the ground multiple times, immediately indicating that he was severely injured during the play.

573 Football @573Football Dane Jackson had to leave tonight’s game via ambulance after taking this hit Dane Jackson had to leave tonight’s game via ambulance after taking this hit https://t.co/b8onIHCnUF

The innocuous-looking moment turned scary in a matter of moments, as the Bills' medical staff requested extra medical assistance to help Jackson. After receiving treatment for an extended period, the Bills star was carted off in an ambulance as the Bills players prayed for their teammate's well-being while the fans in the stands clapped as a sign of respect.

⁶ @TaIkContext



Bright side is that he had movement afterwards.. 🏽 Prayers out to Dane Jackson, that looked absolutely horrible man..Bright side is that he had movement afterwards.. Prayers out to Dane Jackson, that looked absolutely horrible man.. Bright side is that he had movement afterwards.. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/NLRVku61UE

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Shazier shared a heartfelt message for Jackson on social media.

Ryan Shazier @RyanShazier 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 for Jackson for the Bills. God bless you. 🏽 for Jackson for the Bills. God bless you. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for Jackson for the Bills. God bless you.

The retired linebacker knows all about suffering a life-altering injury on Monday Night Football. In 2017, Shazier was left with paralyzed legs after a tackle attempt led to him suffering a spinal contusion.

Bills provide an update on Dane Jackson

The Buffalo Bills' public relations account shared some good news about Dane Jackson on social media. They posted a tweet that read:

"CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury. He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities."

Buffalo Bills PR @BuffaloBillsPR CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury. He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities. CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury. He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities.

While the injury will likely sideline Jackson for a while, the update about the cornerback having full movement in his extremities is good. Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes for a speedy recovery for Jackson.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far