Bills star Khalil Shakir's wife Sayler shares adorable 'appreciation post' for WR following 30-21 win over Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' undefeated run has finally come to an end, as the Buffalo Bills upended them 30-21 Sunday in Week 11.

Sayler Shakir IG appreciation story while hugging husband Khalil Shakir

Excited by the win, Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir's wife, Sayler, posted an Instagram story for her husband on Monday.

"Appreciation post for my husband. You rock my world."

As per her Instagram, Sayler appeared in an oversized jacket with #10 written on it. The picture was probably taken before Sunday's game as Sayler posed with other Bills significant others Ryan Tuten Bass, Alexandra Knox, and Tayler Timmons. She captioned the post:

"Another memorable Sunday 💙❤️"

WR Khalil Shakir shines against Chiefs

Shakir was instrumental in the Bills' win as he led the team in receiving yards with 70 on eight receptions. The Chiefs barely escaped defeats against the Broncos (16-14) and the Bucs (30-24), but this time they were unable to pull off a late stunner. The last time these two teams met, Shakir shined there too with seven catches for 44 yards.

Khalil Shakir has a "special trait" that separates him from others

Though many may have tuned in to see Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes, some experts believe Shakir was the game changer. Former Panthers WR Steve Smith Sr, who played 16 seasons, spoke highly about Shakir’s game on 89 – Steve Smith Sr podcast Tuesday.

"The impact that he has on this offense, gotta shout him from the smurf turf, Boise State."

Smith further advocated for Shakir using stats and then appreciated him for a special trait.

“Yardage after the catch. Must be intelligent and mature to handle the playbook and the NFL environment.”

