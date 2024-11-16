Bills QB Shane Buechele's wife Paige shares initial health struggles during first pregnancy

Last week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele and his wife, Paige, revealed they are expecting a baby girl. On Thursday, Paige discussed her early pregnancy struggles during an Instagram Q&A.

When one of her followers asked Paige about how she’s been feeling lately, she said:

“Nausea hit me hard first trimester. I've definitely felt a lot better second trimester, but still really tired anytime I leave the house, and nausea will still hit me out of nowhere," Paige wrote.

Responding to another follower's question about whether the pregnancy was planned, Paige wrote:

“God's plan always.”

Paige also revealed the due date of the baby's arrival. It falls during the NFL offseason.

When an Instagram follower asked how she broke the exciting news to the Bills QB, Paige turned the camera to Buechele for him to narrate.

Shane Buechele recalled how Paige shared the news of her pregnancy

Recalling the memorable day, Shane Buechele shared how his wife, Paige, revealed the good news during a Bible study session.

“We were having our little Bible time,” Buechele said. “I was reading a chapter, and Paige interrupted me, asking what I thought about it. After I shared my thoughts, she said something that hit me, ‘I think God was preparing you for fatherhood.’”

Following this, she showed a positive pregnancy test kit, and Buechele was speechless.

In a follow-up IG story, Buechele continued narrating how the couple next consulted a team of doctors to confirm the pregnancy while keeping the news under wraps.

“We wanted to share it in our own time,” he said.

Bills star Shane Buechele with his wife, Paige (Credits: @paigelbuechele Instagram)

For Shane, the challenge of holding back his excitement over the news was huge.

