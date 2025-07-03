Bills TE Dawson Knox and his wife Alexandra announce pregnancy 1 year after their marriage [In Pics]

One year after getting married, Dawson Knox's wife, Alexandra, announced her first pregnancy with the Buffalo Bills tight end on Instagram on Thursday. The post featured a handful of photos from Alexandra's maternity photoshoot with Knox.

Ad

"ur little answered prayer coming this December. Thank you Jesus," Alexandra captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For their maternity photoshoot, the couple opted for an all-white outfit. Alexandra wore a white dress and Knox paired a white T-shirt with beige pants. In the pictures, the Bills tight end posed with the sonogram image of his baby.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Knox and Alexandra announced their pregnancy two days after celebrating their first anniversary. Alexandra penned a special tribute for her husband on Instagram, including a few pictures from the couple's wedding day.

Ad

There were dedicated snaps from the couple's wedding photoshoot in addition to some candid shots from their reception and other moments of their special day.

"Happy Anniversary to my best friend & the love of my life @dawsonknox As a little girl, I used to pray for my future husband… and wow, did God deliver," Alexandra wrote. "You’re kind, loving, compassionate, and more than I ever could’ve hoped for or imagined."

Ad

Ad

Dawson Knox's wife Alexandra celebrated special relationship memory

Dawson Knox proposed to Alexandra in November 2023, which was followed by a special engagement photoshoot in June last year.

Last month, Alexandra reshared pictures from her engagement photoshoot on Instagram, accompanied by a wholesome message.

"This time last year we were taking our engagement photos & dreaming about our wedding day," Alexandra wrote. "Now we’re counting down to our first anniversary. Time flies when you’re having fun."

Ad

The couple had a romantic seaside engagement, which was followed by a beautiful wedding ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. Many NFL stars attended the tight end's wedding, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen, TE Zach Davidson and many more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.