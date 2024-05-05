Bills trade rumors: NFL analyst hints at potential Damar Hamlin exit from Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are busy figuring out who will be making their final 53-man roster, but Damar Hamlin might not be on it.

As the Bills get underway with rookie minicamp, other members of the roster are also going through their offseason workouts with the team and Hamlin is way down in the pecking order.

Hamlin rose to international prominence after collapsing on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in January 2023. He made a full recovery and played five games for the Bills last season, being named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year.

But according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia, in his latest piece, Damar Hamlin is way down the Bills' safety depth chart (Buscaglia has him fifth out of six players) and even hinted that Buffalo could move on from the safety.

"Hamlin looks like he's on the outside looking in on the roster this year," Bucaglia wrote. "The Bills' trading him at some point before the season would not surprise, either."

So, Hamlin could be on the chopping block this offseason for the Bills.

Could Bills really trade Damar Hamlin?

Given the current options at Sean McDermott's disposal in Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Mike Edwards and Cam Lewis, Damar Hamlin sits way down the depth chart.

He managed 15 games (started 13) in 2022 before his health incident against the Bengals. Some thought that he might never play again, but Hamlin showed his willingness to fight against the odds. He not only made it back to the Bills' 53-man roster in 2023, but he managed to get back on the field.

Hamlin played in five games (zero starts), registering two tackles as he was finding his feet again at the NFL level.

However, the NFL is a results business and Hamlin appears to be right on the edge of being traded or cut as the Bills look to trim down their roster this offseason.