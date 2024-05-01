Keon Coleman is the new WR1 for the Buffalo Bills. In the wake of the disgruntled Stefon Diggs leaving for the Houston Texans via trade, the defending AFC East rulers needed someone new for Josh Allen to feed. And last Friday, they found it in the former Florida State Seminole, whom they drafted 33rd overall.

Right at his introductory press conference, Keon Coleman channeled his inner Diggs by arriving in stylish clothing, and then exuding confidence as he answered questions. But what about the on-field production?

Coleman had this to say on RG3 and the Ones (quote starts at 23:23):

"I think I just bring a different dynamic within the size and the way that I play the game, I can't speak for what's gonna happen on the field now, but it's gonna be fun."

Josh Allen wanted Keon Coleman to join Bills

The Josh Allen-Keon Coleman connection is one of many potential storylines to emanate from Orchard Park. Whether it manages to surpass the bar set by Stefon Diggs' time in Buffalo remains to be seen; but if general manager Brandon Beane is asked, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback was a major advocate for it.

In a presser that occurred after Day 2 of the Draft, he said:

“Keon, (Allen) definitely had an affinity for. The size, the basketball background.”

On Monday, Beane elaborated further on SiriusXM's NFL radio show about how Allen was behind the process that led to Coleman's drafting:

“Josh is crazy about the draft process. He loves it. So we did give him some guys, we said, ‘Hey, sit back with the coaches, y’all watch them together and talk about how you’d use them. I’d like to hear what you see.’ And he liked a lot of the guys. Keon was one.

"Friday morning, he FaceTimed me. And he was like, ‘What are you thinking?’ And I said, ‘Well, barring somebody blowing me away, I’m going to take Keon.’ And he was pretty pumped.”

For that to happen, the Bills had traded down with the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers, who would each draft a wide receiver named Xavier in Worthy and Legette, respectively.