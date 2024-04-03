Bills WR Stefon Diggs ignites social media controversy with potential dig at Josh Allen 

Is Stefon Diggs hating on Josh Allen again?

The relationship between the Buffalo Bills' two biggest stars has been shrouded in rumors of a rift ever since their consecutive Divisional Round defeats to the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs over the past three seasons.

When Robert Griffin III mentioned it again on RGIII and the Ones recently, a fan claimed Diggs was not essential to Allen's success.

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver could only shrug, hinting that he was more important than thought.

Will Stefon Diggs be traded out of Bills amid seeming renewal of Josh Allen feud?

The Stefon Diggs-Josh Allen relationship is a hard one to gauge. One day they will praise each other after a massive win; the next media outlets will start spreading rumors that they have been cold to each other after a massive loss. Naturally, the latter comes with the rumblings of a trade.

But speaking late last month on Get Up, Jeff Darlington opined that general manager Brandon Beane would rather convince his star pass-catcher to take a pay cut, especially after his $18-million guarantee has kicked in.

"If they were to get rid of Stefon Diggs, if they couldn't rework his contract, it would require a trade," Darlington said. "But there's also a belief that they can get to a place with Diggs that they can get a restructured contract to still keep him in Buffalo and still keep him happy."

Speaking of a trade, the number of destinations for Diggs are getting smaller. During the middle of last season, the following teams were identified as potential landing spots:

Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs

Of these, the Panthers and Chiefs have already made moves to bolster their wideout corps, respectively trading for Diontae Johnson and signing Marquise Brown. This puts them off the table.

As for the rest, the Cowboys have a void to fill after releasing Michael Gallup. However, their surprising inactivity hints toward keeping CeeDee Lamb onboard as he enters the final year of his current contract.

The Lions, meanwhile, just re-signed midseason trade acquisition Donovan Peoples-Jones, who is expected to form a monstrous quartet with Amon-Ra. St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and tight end Sam LaPorta. Then, the Texans still have the dynamic duo of Nico Collins and Tank Dell (when he returns from his leg injury) as well as tight end Dalton Schultz.