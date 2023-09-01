Bills WR Stefon Diggs names the one teammate he wouldn’t allow to date his sister

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs appeared on his teammate Von Miller's podcast, "The Voncast," last season. One of his quotes from the appearance is still making the rounds on social media.

Von Miller was doing a 'quick fire' question and answer round, where he asked Diggs random questions. He asked the wide receiver which of their teammates he would allow his sister to date.

Von Miller: Which Bill would you allow to date your sister?

Stefon Diggs: Well, I would do who would you rather not. But who would I allow? Who's a presumed good guy on this team? I don't know, not Gabe Davis.

Miller: (laughs) He said not Gabe Davis.

Although he wasn't sure how to answer the question, Bills teammate Gabe Davis was at the receiving end of the conversation. The two then proceeded to laugh about the answer. The interview continued with Diggs continuing to think about the answer and asked which of their teammates was truly a good person.

Miller and Diggs then stated that Dawson Knox and Mitch Morse were two of the best people on the Bills.

Stefon Diggs named Bills captain

As the 2023 NFL season is set to embark next week, NFL teams are finalizing rosters and naming captains. The Buffalo Bills named wide receiver Stefon Diggs as one of the team's captains. He was named so for the third time in his four seasons with the team.

Diggs told reporters that this time around it means more than ever:

"For me, it means more now than it did when I was, my first time ever being named a captain. Just the consistency of it, the respect from your peers. I know the biggest thing for me is always earning the respect from my teammates, earning the respect from my coaches.

"And when you get named a captain, that's like reassurance, like, you might be halfway decent at what you do, you know what I'm saying? Not just professionally, but as far as like how you represent yourself and who you are as a man."

The other seven Buffalo Bills captains are: quarterback Josh Allen, offensive lineman Mitch Morse, pass rusher Von Miller, safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, special team's Tyler Matakevich and wide receiver Gabe Davis.