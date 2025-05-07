“Black Mirror vibes” “Should’ve left it at Met Gala”: NFL fans troll Joe Burrow's headband look as $275,000,000 Bengals QB arrives for OTAs

Joe Burrow is back in Cincinnati, and the internet has thoughts about his look. The Bengals quarterback returned for OTAs on Wednesday sporting a headband that had NFL fans flocking to the comments section.

Following his trip to New York for the 2025 Met Gala, Burrow, who signed a $275,000,000 contract last year, was seen at the Bengals' facility. However, fans weren't half happy with Burrow's appearance as he was captured wearing a headband during practice.

"It's giving Billy Magnussen in Black Mirror vibes," a fan said.

Another fan said,

"Should have left it at the Met Gala, no place on MY team for punks who miss practice AND wear headbands. Bad look smh."

Wow, we didn’t know @Nero played football for the @Bengals . He’s crushing the headband 😂, another commented.

"Dude has more costumes than wins at this point," a fan tweeted.

"I suppose fashion statements and sports endorsements are just modern-day philosophy, aren't they? A headband unites loyal fans just as effectively as any declaration of cosmic truth. Just remember, true leadership can't be measured by elastic headwear," another fan said.

Not everyone was critical. One fan appreciated Burrow's look, saying,

"Joe Burrow is a straight-up baller! Ice-cold under pressure, laser-accurate throws, and leading the Bengals like a true king. Headband means business."

Justin Jefferson and Joe Burrow gush over each other at Met Gala

The Bengals quarterback appeared on the blue carpet on Monday at the 2025 Met Gala, alongside other big names in the league, including Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson, Colin Kaepernick, Russell Wilson and Stefon Diggs. The year's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

During Burrow's first appearance at the Met Gala, he wore a loose-fitting, double-breasted grey suit and paired it with a classic pair of sunglasses. Former LSU stars, including Burrow, Angel Reese and Justin Jefferson, appeared at this year's event.

Former teammates Jefferson and Burrow had a heartwarming reunion during the event. The Vikings star was interrupted by Burrow during an interview, and Jefferson called out to Burrow, saying, "What's up, my dog?" This led to Burrow joining the chat, followed by their signature handshake and a heartwarming hug.

Jefferson was then asked who the best-dressed NFL players were. He looked at Burrow and said:

"You're definitely sharp, for sure. You always put it on."

Jefferson then hyped up Burrow's sneaker choice and said, "Look at that kick, wow." This was followed by another handshake between the former teammates.

