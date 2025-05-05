“Black people hate each other” - Dez Bryant calls out double standards as Tom Brady's advice to Shedeur Sanders goes viral in resurfaced video

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant commented on the contrasting reception to advice given to quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver weighed in on the discussion surrounding Sanders' dramatic slide in the 2025 NFL Draft. His comments came after both Tom Brady and former NFL MVP Cam Newton offered critical assessments of Sanders' approach to the game and public persona.

On Monday, Bryant reshared a viral clip on social media featuring Brady's advice to Sanders about prioritizing film study over luxury cars. The clip has gone viral with 5.9 million views already.

"I understand this clip is old, but my points are always proven," Bryant said. "When a black person gives another black person advice, you've got to be hating. I understand Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls. Tom Brady makes decisions for the Raiders and told Sheduer Sanders to stop buying Rolls-Royces ... and everybody smiled.

"But when Cam Newton and other black athletes offers advice we gotta be hating … this happens often with us black people and that's what I don't fuck with ... black people hate each other.. again this has nothing to do with a white person ... let's start talking about these hard a** truth."

The controversy stems from a resurfaced video where Brady advises Shedeur Sanders to:

"get his a** in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible and less time in the car," after discussion of Sanders' Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The clip gained renewed attention following Shedeur Sanders' unexpected fall to the fifth round of the NFL draft. He was selected 144th by the Cleveland Browns despite early projections as a top-three pick.

Cam Newton's advice for Shedeur Sanders

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Dez Bryant's tweet referenced earlier comments by Cam Newton, who had critiqued Shedeur Sanders' public demeanor on his podcast before the draft.

"Shedeur, like, first off, I gotta hold him accountable, right?" Newton said on his podcast, via Athlon Sports. "Travis Hunter is what we would think Shedeur is supposed to be. Travis Hunter is polished like a quarterback. Shedeur has always got this mean mug look on his face. Snobbish-looking, you know what I'm saying? I've met Shedeur multiple times and I'm looking at him and I'm like, 'Okay.'"

The draft-day slide proved costly for Shedeur Sanders, with SI.com reporting his fall from a potential top pick to the fifth round will cost him approximately $40 million. As the 144th pick, Sanders will earn about $4.6 million over four years compared to the $48.8 million contract given to first overall pick Cam Ward.

Michael Strahan, who watched the draft with Brady, shared the seven-time Super Bowl champion's reaction to Shedeur Sanders' fall.

"I spent time with Tom Brady this past weekend and we watched the draft, and as Tom said, 'He's an example, it doesn't matter when you're picked,'" Strahan said on "Good Morning America.

Sanders joins a quarterback room that includes veterans Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

