"NFL will humble anyone" - ESPN analyst points on Shedeur Sanders' exact "mistake" that caused unprecedented draft slide

Shedeur Sanders' draft day didn't go as he expected. The quarterback was once considered the second-best prospect in his position, behind No.1 overall pick Cam Ward, who went to the Titans, but Coach Prime's son fell out of the first four rounds.

Six quarterbacks were taken ahead of Shedeur Sanders in this year's draft. He was eventually acquired by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round with the 144th overall pick. The quarterback's draft fall led to experts and fans questioning the reason behind his slide.

On Saturday's episode of the Awful Announcing podcast, ESPN's Matt Miller pointed out the factors that contributed to Shedeur Sanders' fall from grace. According to him, Shedeur's decision to forego the Combine and not having an agent created a negative impact on coaches and teams in the league.

Miller also highlighted how Coach Prime's son didn't participate in the collegiate All-Star game after accepting the invite. He called Shedeur "overrated" and blamed the quarterback's camp for poor mismanagement of his pre-draft process.

"I didn't think they handled the process well," Miller said. "He should be throwing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He should have worked out at the East-West Shrine Bowl. ... And he didn't. So I said on TV that they were not handling the process well. And I thought it would hurt him.

"Was he overrated as a player? Yes, based on the talents and the tools he has as a player, he was not a top-two or three player in this draft class. But then you get to the process part of it. And the NFL will humble anyone. How the NFL views you and evaluates you, they will humble every player."

Shedeur Sanders was the second quarterback drafted by the Browns this year. Before him, they had acquired ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel in the third round with the 94th overall pick.

NFL analyst shares his take on Shedeur Sanders' future with the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur joins a quarterback room boasting veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as competition. Dehsaun Watson is out of the conversation as he continues to recover from his injury. Thus, there's an air of uncertainty between Shedeur and Dillon Gabriel fighting for a spot on the roster.

NFL analyst David Samson shared his take on Shedeur's future with the Browns. According to him, Shedeur will lose the quarterback competition and end up being cut from the Browns altogether.

"It's not just that he slipped into the fifth round. It's that 32 teams felt that there were four players that they'd rather have, each, before Shedeur Sanders," Samson said on last week's episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast. "I'm of the opinion that he won't even make the team."

As per reports, the CFL team Toronto Argonauts have added Coach Prime's son to their negotiation list, which has raised questions about Shedeur's future and whether he can sustain himself as a quarterback in the NFL.

